10-foot Menorah lit in Virginia Beach on first night of Hanukkah
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) — Hanukkah begins on Sunday and to celebrate the first night a large Menorah was lit near Town Center.
The 10-foot Menorah was lit on Virginia Beach Blvd., at sundown as a crowd watched.
Guests were able to enjoy drinking hot chocolate, eating a Latkes Buffet and playing Dreidel!
Hanukkah begins on Sunday and ends on December 30.
