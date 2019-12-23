Couple accused of filling son’s prescriptions after he died

National & World

HUDSONVILLE, MI (WXMI) — A man who is charged in the drowning death of his son is now facing charges for allegedly filling prescriptions that were written for his deceased son.

Prosecutors say Timothy Koets has been filling prescriptions, mostly for Ritalin, for months after his 16-year-old son Samuel died in March. Timothy Koets and his wife Michelle Koets are accused of obtaining the drugs through Samuel Koets’ prescription and taking them.

Timothy Koets is being charged with obtaining substance by fraud, false reporting to obtain a controlled substance and health care fraud. Michelle Koets is facing a charge of with obtaining a controlled substance by false representation.

Timothy Koets had already been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse for Samuel’s drowning death. He was found unresponsive in the water with his arms bound in the family’s pool.

Michelle Koets has not been charged in her son’s death.

