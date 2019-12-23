Man thought he was talking to a 14-year-old Norfolk girl, but it was an undercover agent, documents say

National & World

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — A 27-year-old man is being held in the Norfolk Jail accused of trying to take indecent liberties with a child.

New court documents reveal details about the case involving Bryan Petitt.

On November 6, an undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old female Navy dependent on the social media platform “Whisper,” asking, “anyone wanna do my hw for me lol”, according to a search warrant.

Whisper is an online social media platform that allows people to post and share anonymously.

It states the agent and Petitt began communicating on Snapchat and the conversations turned sexual.

On November 24, Petitt allegedly made an online purchase of a black dress and a five-pack of lace thongs and sent them through the mail.

The suspect allegedly initiated plans to meet with the undercover agent and drive from Charlottesville to Norfolk to engage in sexual activity, according to the documents.

On December 12, law enforcement officials were waiting for the suspect at the designated meet-up location on O’Conner Crescent in Norfolk.

Petitt was arrested on nine felony charges and has a court date scheduled for January 30.

He is currently being held without bond.

