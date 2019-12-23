Portuguese Club of Hartford fundraising for new facility

National & World

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) — The Portuguese Club of Hartford is launching a fundraising campaign for a new facility.

The club’s Newington building has not been used since a fire two years ago.

They’re now looking to raise $730,000 to renovate the building.

“We miss our home, just not the same, but we have tried to maintain active,” said Ana Oliveira, vice president of the Portuguese Club of Hartford.

The club said the money will pay for costs not covered by insurance, and for improvements.

Club officials said they have a goal of reopening the building in 2021 and are planning a Valentine’s dinner fundraiser.

