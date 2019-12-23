Waterbury diner to close its doors after more than 50 years

National & World

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) — It’s the end of an era for a popular Waterbury diner.

Tower Grill and Restaurant has been around for more than 50 years, but soon it will close its doors right before Christmas.

Barbara Leone, of Waterbury, said she’s been dining at the restaurant since she was 13 years old.

“For proms, dances, and come here for Sunday morning. My husband and I came here all the time until he passed. Now I’ve taken my grandchildren,” she said.

It’s also been a family tradition for Don Fiore, of Waterbury.

“We’ve been coming for 50 years. Now it’s three generations of myself, my daughter and grandchildren,” he said.

For many customers, it’s become more than just a good place to grab a bite, or a sit down to have a cup of Joe.

“We meet here. It’s a sad day that they will close. We will miss the people here. The food. I was here this morning at 6, like I am every morning, with my wife and came back to meet my daughter,” Fiore said on Monday.

The owner of the diner, Pete Cotsoradis, has five full time employees, which he says will move on to other jobs.

As for the customers, there’s too many to count.

When asked what he will miss most, Cotsoradis said “the people. Really. I’ve become close friends with a lot of these customers. See them every day. I see them more than my real family.”

There have only been two owners of the restaurant, which has been around in Waterbury for more than 50 years.

Cotsoradis has owned it for 30 years and said the decision to close didn’t come lightly.

“Combination of factors. Mostly economic, we were at the heat of the freight train construction project wiped out most of the parking lot and we’ve been dealing with the building that’s in disrepair and going forward would be a good choice,” Cotsoradis said.

While the decision was a tough one, he said time will tell if he decides to open in another location in the future.

“It’s a pretty significant piece of Waterbury history but all good things come to an end eventually,” he said.

The diner will close for the last time on Christmas Eve at 3 p.m.

