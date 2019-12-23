Winston-Salem firefighters save family’s Christmas presents while battling fire at their home on Signet Drive

National & World

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — Firefighters in Winston-Salem saved a family’s Christmas presents while battling a fire at their home at 3772 Signet Drive, according to Battalion Chief Jason O’Ferrell.

The fire happened around 10:25 a.m., he said.

Smoke alarms alerted the residents of the home about the fire, which started in the garage.

Residents tried to put out the fire themselves but it grew too large.

Firefighters had the fire out in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief O’Ferrell said firefighters were able to save the Christmas presents under the tree.

The home is not a total loss, he said.

