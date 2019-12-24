Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into Oregon prison

National & World

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) — A corrections officer is accused of smuggling heroin and methamphetamine into an Oregon women’s prison.

Richard Steven Alberts, II, 31, of Sherwood, works for the Oregon Department of Corrections at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.

He is accused of conspiring to distribute the drugs along with co-conspirator Joseph Lucio Jimenez, 27, of Gresham, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Oregon Department of Corrections previously placed Alberts on administrative leave. He was released pending trial and is due back in court in February 2020.

Jimenez was in pre-trial custody on an unrelated felon in possession of a firearm charge when he was indicted in this case. He will remain in custody and make his first appearance on the new charges at a later date, the attorney’ office says.

