FAA issues ground stop for Chicago’s O’Hare Airport because of fog

The Federal Aviation Authority issued a ground stop for flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport because of fog on Tuesday morning.

For general departures at the airport, gate hold and taxi delays are between 16 and 30 minutes in length and increasing, the FAA said.

All flights heading for O’Hare are being held at their origin until 9:30 a.m. CST due to the fog, according to FlightAware, So far, 110 flights out of O’Hare and 122 flights into O’Hare have been delayed, according to FlightAware.