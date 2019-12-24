K9 officer helps deputies find large amount of drugs in early Monday traffic stop

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BERN, Craven County (WLOS) — An early Monday morning traffic stop led to two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, thanks to a Craven County K9 officer.

Deputies pulled the car over for a traffic violation at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 70 Highway West and Country Club Road; during the stop, they say K9 Stihl alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.

In a search, deputies discovered oxycodone pills, clonazepam pills, about five pounds of marijuana and other items consistent with drug sales.

Patrick Edwards, 26, of New Bern is charged with:

Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance

Felony possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob Swinson, 19, of Maple Hill is charged with:

Felony maintaining vehicle for selling narcotics

Simple possession schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.