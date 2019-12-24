Services announced for Midtown stabbing victims

National & World

ORANGE, CT (WSMV) — The families of two young men killed in a recent stabbing have announced memorial services for both.

The Trapeni family will honor the memory of Paul Trapeni, III with visitation this Friday afternoon from 4pm to 7pm at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

Paul’s funeral will be held Saturday, December 28th at 11AM, at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main Street, Franklin. Following the service, Paul will be buried at the Garden of Angels at Williamson Memorial Gardens, by the funeral home.

The Beathard family will celebrate Clayton Beathard’s life at 3PM on Saturday, December 28th, at Grace Chapel located at 3297 Southall Road in Franklin. The family says a reception with fellowship will follow the service at the church.

The two were killed early Saturday, and the suspect in their deaths has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list.

