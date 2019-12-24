The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

National & World

Apple Book charts for week ending December 22, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Fatal Accusation by Marie Force – 9781488054259 – (HQN Books)

2. What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty – 9781101515372 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618508 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Silent Night by Danielle Steel – 9780399179396 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett – 9780062963697 – (Harper)

9. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

10. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)

____