Weather forecast ideal for Missoula holiday travelers

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — There’s no place like home for the holidays, and luckily for the thousands of people flying out of Missoula to be with their families this week, thw weather shouldn’t cause any delays.

“The last couple of days have been spectacular. We’re hoping that through Christmas the weather will be good,” Missoula International Airport Director Cris Jensen said.

“We know there are plenty of people out there that want a white Christmas, but for us, it’s obviously a good thing if it’s not white.”

Jensen added that the airport has seen its regular influx of passengers this holiday season.

They’ve added additional flights to Los Angeles and Portland and opened an overflow parking lot for the folks planning to leave their vehicles at the airport while they’re away.

Despite the ideal travel conditions this week, Jensen still recommended getting to the airport no less than 90 minutes before your flight as ticket counters and security checkpoints could still have long lines due to the high number of travelers.

If you have questions about your flight you should contact your airline or visit flymissoula.com

