NBA player Nick Young gets engaged on Christmas

National & World

NBA player Nick Young hasn’t played since 2018 — but that doesn’t mean he isn’t winning.

The shooting guard put a ring on Keonna Green on Christmas Day, while sporting matching holiday pajamas and surrounded by wrapping paper.

“Know it’s been way overdue, baby,” Young begins, as he gets down on one knee. “I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Green and Young have known each other since high school, and the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship ever since. Though he has three children with Green, Young was previously engaged to Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Azalea ended the engagement in 2016 after allegations Young was cheating.

Young, known as “Swaggy P,” last played for the Denver Nuggets, before being waived a year ago. He hasn’t played for an NBA team since and might retire, he told Complex earlier this year.