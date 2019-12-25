Passenger dies aboard Spirit flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta

National & World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — An elderly passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Atlanta passed away early Tuesday morning.

The passenger was aboard a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta that was scheduled to arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 4:20 a.m.

The man is believed to have died of natural causes.

His identity has not been released.

“We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of our guest and we remain in contact with them to assist in any way we can. We also thank our crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist.” Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

