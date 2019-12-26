5 things to know for December 26: Israel, typhoon, impeachment, Zambia, Chile fires

National & World

Happy Kwanzaa! The seven-day festival honoring the ancestral roots of African Americans begins today. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a serious leadership challenge today. His Likud party is holding a primary election that will determine whether he will remain its leader, a position Netanyahu has held for more than a decade. Gideon Saar is looking to unseat Netanyahu, who is facing criminal indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a trio of criminal investigations. The winner will face off in March against Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party, in what will be Israel’s third national election in a year. Israel has been in a stalemate for months now because none of its political leaders have been able to form a coalition government in its parliament. It’s an unprecedented period for the country, and there’s no guarantee that even the latest round of elections will break the deadlock.

2. Philippines typhoon

Another deadly typhoon has hit the Philippines, this time on Christmas Day. At least 16 people are dead after Typhoon Phanfone, known locally as Typhoon Ursula, barreled into the country’s central islands, toppling transmission towers, tearing off roofs, damaging homes and disrupting flights during the busy Christmas period. Many people in the region, which is majority Catholic, were preparing for family celebrations as the typhoon hit. The typhoon has affected more than 2,300 people and more than 1,600 were taking refuge in evacuation centers, according to the country’s national disaster management agency. About 58,000 people were evacuated before the typhoon hit. Power and communications in several areas is still cut off, so authorities aren’t sure yet just how much damage has been done.

3. Impeachment trial

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she is “disturbed” by coordination between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House on the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. When exactly that trial will begin and what it will look like are up in the air right now. Senate leaders still haven’t agreed on the rules, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still hasn’t sent over the articles of impeachment that the Senate will need to begin the proceedings. Democratic leaders are calling for new witnesses and documents for the trial, but McConnell is opposed. Murkowski’s comments are noteworthy because, until now, Senate Republicans haven’t given any public indication that one of them might break from the ranks. Now all eyes will be on Murkowski, a moderate, during the trial after she said she is undecided as to how she’ll vote.

4. US ambassador

The State Department is pulling the US ambassador to Zambia after the country’s president objected to the ambassador’s harsh criticism of the government’s record on gay rights and corruption. It’s a rare and extraordinary move, especially because the ambassador was arguing for American values abroad. Earlier this month, US Ambassador Daniel Foote criticized people in the conservative Christian country for comparing homosexuality to bestiality. He also slammed Zambian government officials for “stealing millions of dollars in public funds,” which the government has denied. Zambia said it had asked for the ambassador’s withdrawal, and the State Department said it was “dismayed” by its complaints.

5. Chile fires

At least 200 homes in Chile have been destroyed after forest fires swept through a residential area in the port city of Valparaiso on Christmas Eve. Hundreds of firefighters struggled to control the fast-moving blaze, which continued into Christmas Day and was made worse by dry weather and strong winds. Images show dozens of houses destroyed by the flames as residents tried to salvage any belongings. Military units and helicopters were deployed to help battle the flames and residents were evacuated to shelters. The regional leader of Valparaiso said the fires were believed to have been started intentionally, while another official said that authorities were investigating.

TODAY’S QUOTE

It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead find themselves before walls of indifference.

Pope Francis, urging nations to embrace migrants and refugees during his Christmas Day address.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7

That’s how many people have been infected in a listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recall was recently expanded to include products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

