Families at the PTI Airport reunite with loved ones over the holidays

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — Millions of people all across the country are either hitting the road or the airport on Christmas to head home for the holidays.

It’s the season of traveling.

With suitcases and backpacks in hand, people at the Piedmont Triad International Airport were ready for a journey.

“We’re going to Boulder, Colorado,” said Fred Snider and his family. “A family destination Christmas.”

For his family, Christmas day means packing up and getting on an airplane to see their loved ones.

“Every year because everyone is spread out all over the country, Ohio, New York, North Carolina…what we do is wherever one of the cousins or kids are or are going to school, we all decide to go there for Christmas,” Snider said.

But for others, Christmas day means sitting at the airport and waiting.

“It’s been a year at least,” said Ann Engel.

That was the last time Engel saw her daughter who lives in Northern Virginia.

“We’ll go over to hug her and carry her bags,” Engel said. “I’m a mule.”

The Asheboro-based family has spread out over the past few years, but Engel’s excited to finally all be together and celebrate.

“We’re going to have 13 for dinner tonight, so yeah we’ve been cooking,” Engel said.

She and her brother sit patiently.

“If she comes with a lot of luggage, we’re going to leave,” Engel said.

Then her daughter walks up, and they’re finally reunited.

Engel says that’s the true meaning of Christmas.

“Everybody needs to be with family and we’re so lucky we all can,” Engel said. “We can all be together so we’re lucky. Because sometimes, it just doesn’t work.”

