Holiday travel rush on at world’s busiest airport

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said things are going smoothly at the world’s busiest airport.

“I thought it was going to be a nightmare,” said one traveler.

Airport authorities said they expect more than 80,000 travelers will depart from Hartsfield-Jackson on Thursday.

They said more than 300,000 travelers would arrive and depart from the airport the day after Christmas.

“I expected it to be a big rat maze … but it’s not. It’s cool…” she adds.

Airport officials recommend travelers on domestic flights arrive at the airport two hours early. They recommend people who are flying international arrive three hours before their departure.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.