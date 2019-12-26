‘It’s A Blessing’ RGIII Thanks Lamar Jackson, Ravens For Opportunity To Lead Team Against Steelers

National & World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III understands he’s been giving a great opportunity to lead as star quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit out during the team’s matchup against the Steelers Sunday.

“It’s an important game for us,” Griffin said during a press conference Tuesday.

He said the team has been working towards the postseason the whole season and that their position clinching the AFC is a testament to the work the guys have put in so far.

“I’m thankful to Lamar and our offensive line and our defense and everyone on the team for playing at such a high level,” Griffin added.

When asked about how he’s feeling, he responded: “This game isn’t about me. It’s about the team.”

Griffin, who previously was the lead quarterback for Redskins for three years, was added to the Ravens roster last year.

“It’s a blessing… I wouldn’t be here without God, and honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the Ravens giving me an opportunity last year,” Griffin said.