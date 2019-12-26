Manchester Police deliver toys to more than 100 children

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) — Christmas Cheer was in the air today as the Manchester Police Department delivered toys and gifts to more than 100 children.

Yashira Hernandez watched with a smile on her face as her two children received a few gifts this morning.

“It really means a lot because sometimes we’re a little bit struggling and it’s really nice that they can come give us a hand,” said Hernandez.

The event was coordinated by the Blue Angels Foundation and an estimated 1000 toys were delivered to families in need across town.

“This is what it’s all about, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said Retired Manchester Police Officer Bernie Hallums.

Usually it’s Santa delivering presents on Christmas, but today it was Officers dressed in uniform to help give back during a time of the year that can be difficult for some people.

“Thanks a lot for the Blue Angels association that they thought of us and picked us as a family to help during the holidays,” said Elizabeth Vazquez of Manchester.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.