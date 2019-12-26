Michael D. Mosely being held without bond in Davidson County Jail

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — 23-year-old Michael D. Mosely is being held without bond in Davidson County Jail tonight after police arrested him in Cheatham County on Wednesday afternoon.

Mosely was hiding by himself in an unoccupied home on Petway Road in Ashland City when police surrounded the home and took him into custody without incident.

Mosely was booked on two counts of criminal homicide and on count of attempted criminal homicide for the double murder on Saturday morning in Midtown.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died. Alvin Bethurum, 21, is recovering from wounds to his eye and arm.

A judicial commissioner ordered that Mosely be held without bond on the two murder charges and a $5,000,000 bond was set on the attempted murder charge.

Keep with News4 for all of the up to date information as it comes in.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.