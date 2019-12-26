Philadelphia Police Identify Suspect, Victim In Deadly Christmas Day Stabbing In Olney

National & World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — Philadelphia police have identified a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in front of her children in Olney Christmas morning. Police say 33-year-old Josue Quino stabbed Juana Us-Perez to death and critically injured her 14-year-old son.

Quino was arrested just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and faces a number of charges including murder, attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, Quino was drinking heavily during a family party inside the home when he began fighting with other guests before turning his attention to Us-Perez and her 14-year-old son. Quino grabbed a knife from the kitchen when the teen attempted to disarm him.

He then stabbed the teen in his right thigh, police say. That is when he got another knife and stabbed the woman and chased her outside.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman lying on the road in a pool of blood just feet away from her home. Investigators say she was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where she later died.

