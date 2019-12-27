Boxes of donations stolen from church, pastor hopes it helps family in need

National & World

Shreveport (KTBS) — Donations left outside a Shreveport church were stolen on Christmas.

Twenty to thirty bins were left outside Southern Hills Church of Christ, filled with kitchen appliances, portable heaters, an air conditioning unit, and clothes.

Pastor Joe Huffman said people drop off donations 2-3 times a week, always in the same spot. He added, there has never been a theft issue.

Each year, the church hosts a large fundraiser benefiting Huffman’s grandson’s medical expenses. The parking lot is filled with clothing, furniture, toys and trinkets that people donate throughout the year. Huffman’s grandson was born prematurely with complications including cerebral palsy.

The church has raised around $160,000 in the decade its held the fundraiser.

Huffman said this is the first time donations were stolen.

“We were able to salvage some things, probably a fifth of what was brought. Someone needed it more than we did, so God let them have it. We’ll take that,” Huffman said with a smile.

Huffman added, they might have to adjust their drop-off system now. Such as alerting neighborhood police, always meeting people with their donations, and possibly not doing drop off’s during holidays.

