Woman charged with shooting baby in face is family member

Monroe County (WALA) — Tamika Stallworth, the woman charged with firing into a car, shooting 10-month-old Jamaya Austin in the face, is the infant’s great aunt.

Charlie Stallworth, Tamika’s uncle, says the baby’s mother is Tamika Stallworth’s niece.

“A life, a precious life was lost in a very needless way.”

The man says he doesn’t know exactly what led up to the shooting on Christmas Eve.

“A pleasant, adorable… as you can tell from the picture, just an adorable baby it’s just so unfortunate,” said Charlie Stallworth.

According to the Monroe County sheriff The baby was rushed to Monroe County ER then taken to University Hospital in Mobile where she died.

Charlie Stallworth says his close-knit family is having a hard time grasping it all.

“Difficult to understand and to put our minds around.”

Though he was shocked to learn of the murder charge against his niece he says it can’t be ignored.

“Up to this point, like I said, I’ve not known Tamika to display any type of violence, but what happened happened so you can not say it did not happen because it did.”

Stallworth says at this point his family is just trying to support one another during this difficult time.

