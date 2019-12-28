A small plane crashed near a Louisiana airport, police say

National & World

A small plane crashed in an open field just west of Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana on Saturday morning, police told CNN.

The plane is near the Walmart at East Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road. The plane doesn’t appear to have hit any buildings, a Lafayette Police shift commander said.

Police don’t have additional details about injuries at this time.

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. More to come.