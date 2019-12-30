1 injured, 1 arrested in downtown Tucson shooting

National & World

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — One person is in police custody after a shooting at a popular area of downtown Tucson that left one person injured Sunday night.

It happened near the intersection of Congress Street and Toole Avenue at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department. There was a “physical altercation” between several people near popular bars in the area, which eventually broke up.

As the groups were leaving the area, one person pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting one person. Police say witnesses identified 23-year-old Rey Murillo as the shooter. Responding officers arrested him for aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be gang-affiliated, thought TPD gang units did respond to the scene.

