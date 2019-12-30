50-year-old formally charged with murder, mutilation of Kevin Bacon

National & World

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) — A 50-year-old was formally charged Monday with the murder and mutilation of Swartz Creek resident Kevin Bacon.

Mark David Latunski of the Morrice area is charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body. He faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

Police found 25-year-old Bacon’s body Saturday at the suspect’s residence in the 700 block of Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township on Saturday morning.

Bacon was last seen alive on Christmas Eve and reported missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas morning.

Latunski told a judge his name is Edgar Thomas Hill and Mark David Latunski is his nephew, but the judge ignored that. Latunski remains in custody at the Shiawassee County Jail with no bail offered.

