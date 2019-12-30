Anonymous person places scarves and beanies around city for homeless people

National & World

Grover Beach, CA (KSBY) — To help others in need during the cold and rainy weather, an anonymous person distributed colorful scarves and beanies around Grover Beach Sunday for people without a home.

All the beanies and scarves — which were placed on benches, tables and on the boardwalk — had notes attached to them reading, “If you are cold, please be bold. Take this scarf – it was made just for you. Like salvation, it’s free. No strings attached. Accept it and be blessed.”

No one knows who placed the scarves and beanies around the beach.

