Recent Great Falls resident found dead in Idaho; murder suspected

Great Falls, MT (KRTV) — Bevin Chippewa, formerly of Great Falls, was found dead in Idaho on Friday, and his death is being investigated as a murder.

On December 27, at about 9:31 pm, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho received a call for a welfare check at a residence northwest of Blackfoot; the community is about midway between Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

When officers arrived they could see a person sitting in a chair. They had to breach the door so they could check on the people in the house.

Officers found Chippewa, 45 years old, in a bedroom, and it appeared that he had been shot and killed. Officers also found Jeffery Phelps, 50, dead in the living room in a chair, and said it appeared he committed suicide.

Detectives were called and it was determined that this was murder/suicide; they are still investigating to determine the circumstances.

Family members have created a Facebook donation page in order to raise money to bring Bevin home to Montana for burial.

They wrote: “He is from Browning and was a resident in Great Falls. He was a caring and generous friend. He loved to go bowling and go out with his friends, he loved the outdoors to go hiking and fishing. He also was a very hard working man. He was loved by many family and friends. The family had just buried his dad and are very very short funds. His family would love for him to come home, and we need your help to make it possible. Anything helps, we are extremely grateful.”

A family member also told KRTV: “My family and I are also in the process of setting up a candlelight vigil to bring awareness for gun violence and in memory of my uncle.”

