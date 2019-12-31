Fan who was granted final wish of speaking to the Buffalo Bills, dies

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Bills fan who had been battling terminal lung cancer since June, died on Saturday.

We told you about Wilbert Covington’s story a couple of weeks ago, about how he wanted to congratulate the Bills on their success this season.

That’s when defensive end Eddie Yarborough and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, fulfilled his final wish by speaking to Covington and his family and friends via FaceTime.

Covington was 71.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.