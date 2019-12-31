Girl battling brain tumor who gave Patrick Mahomes bracelet he wears every game has passed

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Whitney Wells, the 10-year-old girl from St. Joseph who gave Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a bracelet he wears every game, lost her battle with a brain tumor, according to a Facebook post from her family.

“We are not yet at a place to have nor say the appropriate words regarding the loss of our beautiful girl,” the family said late Monday night in the Facebook group Fight for Whitney. “We do want to say thank you to everyone for reaching out. Life is hard but you are easing the pain.”

Wells’ family said services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph and the burial will follow at Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make donations to the Whitney Kate Wells Memorial Foundation, which they will release more details on soon.

Doctors diagnosed Wells with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. in May, and she spent most of her summer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis seeking treatment.

But she didn’t let the illness stop her from having some fun with her favorite football team.

She met several Chiefs players at Chiefs Training Camp, including Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and coach Andy Reid.

By the time that meeting was over, Mahomes was wearing Whitney’s fundraising bracelet with her catch phrase “You got this.” It’s a band he’s worn ever since when he takes the football field.

In December, Mahomes made another gesture in honor of Wells’ fight.

In the game against the Denver Broncos, a light baby blue bracelet with Whitney’s name on it was attached to Mahomes’ cleats – just like the bracelet Whitney gave to him four months earlier.