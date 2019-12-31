NYPD investigating viral video of apparent attempted abduction on subway

National & World

New York, NY (WPIX) — The NYPD is investigating a video that shows a man lift a woman out of her seat on a train and carry her into the station.

Viral video of the apparent abduction attempt has been viewed more than 237,000 times on Youtube and more than 11,000 times on Instagram as of 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

“The NYPD is aware of the video and is actively looking into the incident,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Commuters on the train can be heard in the video shouting after the man grabbed the woman. She quickly got away from the man and boarded the train, standing in the doorway as she called for help.

The man stayed seated on a bench just outside the subway car door’s for several moments before he walked away.

The criminal element in NYC & State have no fear of the criminal justice system,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted about the video. “DeBlasio & other elected officials support have criminals. Cops & working people are now looked upon as the bad people. New Yorkers should brace themselves things are about to get really bad soon!”

Update: A man was arrested in the Bronx Monday after the video went viral, according to police.

