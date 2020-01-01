A man working at Starbucks had his laptop stolen. He was killed when he chased down the thief

National & World

A man died on New Year’s Eve after chasing down the person who snatched his laptop while he was working at a Starbucks.

The man, whose name has not been released, was at a Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland, California, on the morning of New Year’s Eve, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department.

While he was working, the suspect approached him around 11:30 a.m., grabbed his laptop and ran, the statement said.

The man rushed after the thief in an attempt to retrieve his computer but was wounded as the suspect fled in a car, the statement said. Police did not say how the man was injured.

The Oakland Fire Department gave immediate medical attention to the man before he was transported, in critical condition, to a local hospital. He later died from his injury.

Oakland police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.