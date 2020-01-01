Skip to Content
Hit and run crash sends SUV into house

    PLYMOUTH, Pa. (WNEP) — A hit and run crash sent an SUV into the porch of a house.

It happened just after 12 p.m. along West Main Street Wednesday and no one was hurt.

The driver of the SUV says another vehicle hit his forcing him off the road.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that took off after the crash.

