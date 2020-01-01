Hit and run crash sends SUV into house

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH, Pa. (WNEP) — A hit and run crash sent an SUV into the porch of a house.

It happened just after 12 p.m. along West Main Street Wednesday and no one was hurt.

The driver of the SUV says another vehicle hit his forcing him off the road.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that took off after the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.