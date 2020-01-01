Hundreds head out for first hikes of the new year at CT state parks

National & World

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB ) — Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?

The State of Connecticut helped inspire thousands on the first day of the new year to take a first hike.

Fifteen of Connecticut’s state parks like Gillette Castle were extra busy on Wednesday as they participated in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes Initiative.

It’s an annual event to get people to experience the great natural resources and history around the state.

More than 150 people, along with their pets, hiked the original rail bed that actor William Gillette built on his estate overlooking the Connecticut river nearly a century ago.

“Just felt like a good idea to get outside on New Year’s Day, take the kids outside, maybe make it a family tradition,” said Ted Gifford of Glastonbury.

Dozens ventured out for the guided hike at Haddam Meadows State Park and learned a lot about the geology of the Connecticut River Valley.

“It says that people recognized the value of the resources that we have here in Connecticut and that our state parks have a lot to offer and they want to come out and enjoy that,” said Kimberly Williams, DEEP.

There was also a good turnout at Candlewood Hill Wildlife Management as people laced up for an hour-long hike.

“It’s got a 42-acre pitch pine forest, it’s got quarries, it’s a 201-acre property. It’s gorgeous,” said Marie Goe Olsen, Groton Open Space Association.

