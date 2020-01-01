Man found slain after telling mom New Year’s Day was his lucky day

National & World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A man who found $50 and had a bright outlook on the day was slain in north St. Louis on New Year’s Day.

36-year-old Darrell Smith was found dead around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Euclid. Few details have been released about his death, but police said they are investigating it as a homicide and call logs show officers were brought to the area for a reported shooting.

Smith’s mother, Annette, told News 4’s Russell Kinsaul her son always made her laugh.

“I had just talked to him at 10:22 and he had found fifty dollars. I said this is your lucky day and he was so happy. He was just so happy. This was unbelievable.”

She told News 4 a short time before her son’s death he was on social media wishing people a Happy New Year.

He was engaged and planned to get married later this month.

Smith’s death marked the fifth homicide in the City of St. Louis since the start of 2020.

