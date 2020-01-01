Vandals use graffiti to rail against police, tourists

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The new year dawned on a rash of graffiti in Asheville.

On Christmas Eve, employees at Static Age Records found an 8-foot swastika painted on the building. On New Year’s Eve, the vandals targeted Asheville police and the city’s biggest industry — tourism.

Someone left the graffiti on the empty building beside Mellow Mushroom on Broadway Street. But, that wasn’t the only spot hit. Someone also vandalized the Wells Fargo building on Haywood Street.

Adam Watts, the bank’s facility manager, said this is the sixth time the bank has been hit in three months.

“It’s a little bit disappointing, you know. We get tired of always having to come out here and cleaning up,” Watts said. “You know, there’s other things we could be doing in the building besides cleaning up.”

Police have not said if they have a suspect in the cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.