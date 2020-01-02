30 Llamas Stolen From Exotic Farm

National & World

PERRIS, CA (KOVR) — Investigators say about 30 llamas are missing after they were stolen from an exotic farm.

On Monday, someone cut the lock and let the animals out at the farm in the Riverside County town of Perris. About 30 of the llamas were taken away, while others were left wandering near a busy road.

Officials later managed to corral the loose llamas.

Some employees now believe animal rights activists could be the culprits.

