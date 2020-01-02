Investigation continues into fatal Missoula stabbing

National & World

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — Authorities in Missoula are continuing to investigate a Wednesday night fatal stabbing.

An 18-year-old man died after the incident which happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Avenue West.

The victim was initially identified by the Missoula Police Department as being from Missoula.

However, during a follow-up interview, Missoula Police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh told MTN News the victim is actually a Ravalli County resident.

Sgt. Welsh says they are continuing to follow up on several leads in the case and that there were witnesses who observed the fatal stabbing.

A man is dead following a late Wednesday night stabbing in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh says officers responded to reports that a male had been stabbed in the 2000 block of South Avenue West at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Welsh says that upon their arrival, officers found an 18-year-old Missoula man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The officers immediately began life-saving measures before the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

An investigation is currently underway and Sgt. Welsh says police are following several leads in an effort to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact Missoula Police Department at (406) 396- 3217.