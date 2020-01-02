Missouri man claims neighbor is terrorizing him

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

AFFTON, MO (KMOV) — An Affton homeowner didn’t want his identity revealed out of concerns for his safety, after he said he and other neighbors have been terrorized by another neighbor.

The man said he and his wife were awaken in the middle of the night after spotting their neighbor trying to break into their home and damaging property. His home surveillance system capturing the entire incident.

In the video, the man is seen taking off his neighbors Christmas lights, shouting, and throwing items from their garage.

“We do feel terrorized and are just worried about the future,” he said.

Neighbors said St. Louis County Police arrived within minutes after they called 911.

“They found a pill bottle on my back deck they described it as prescription heroin,” he said.

But, the neighbors told News 4 they were stunned to learn the man was released so quickly.

“The issue we have is that he got out so quickly, in a three to five hour range he was out,” the neighbors said.

After reaching out to police about why this man was released, police said they are looking into this situation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.