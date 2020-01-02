Motorcycle Driver Dead After Police Chase Ends In Crash

National & World

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle in Fort Smith while fleeing from a State Trooper.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the accident happened at the intersection of Waldron and Grand Avenue near UAFS Thursday (Jan. 2).

An Arkansas State Trooper at the scene confirmed they were pursuing the suspect on the motorcycle. The reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

It’s unclear what the condition of the driver in the car that was hit is.

Traffic is being diverted at this time.

