New Mexico militia leader pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

Larry Hopkins, leader of the United Constitutional Patriots militia group, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal weapons charge in US District court in New Mexico.

Hopkins, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

The plea agreement says Hopkins knew he had prior felony convictions and still had nine weapons in his possession, as well as various ammunition.

Hopkins was taken into custody in April 2019. At the time, he was 69 years old and charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in a case that stems from a November 2017 search of his Flora Vista home, according to the DOJ complaint.

Hopkins — also known as Johnny Horton Jr. — faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the plea agreement. A sentencing date has not been set.

Hopkins led the United Constitutional Patriots, an armed militia that drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and state officials after reportedly detaining hundreds of migrants near the US-Mexico border last year.

The ACLU of New Mexico likened the militia’s action to kidnapping after videos posted online purported to show migrants being held by the militia before being turned over to US Border Patrol.