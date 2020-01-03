3 girls grateful to teen uncle for saving them from oncoming car

National & World

PHOENIX, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — The young Phoenix girls who were almost hit by a car on New Year’s Day have a selfless uncle for whom the entire family is grateful. “[He] saved me, and I appreciate that,” 11-year-old Aylin Garcia said through tears.

She, her 4-year-old sister Arely, and their 12-year-old cousin Stacey Solis would have gotten hit by a car Wednesday night if not for 16-year-old Javier Solis, who pushed them out of the way. Javier and his three nieces had just gotten snacks from the Circle K at Central Avenue and Roeser Road in Phoenix. They had just started crossing Central to get back home when a car started turning left from Roeser. It was coming right for them in the crosswalk.

You can barely make out what happened from surveillance video captured by a nearby business. You can see the feet of four people starting to cross the street, and someone lying on the ground after the impact.

“I think that, like, [the driver] was not really paying attention, how it was our turn to walk and not his,” Stacey said.

Javier’s family told Arizona’s Family that he has three fractures in his skull and some broken limbs. He had surgery Thursday morning. Doctors plan to wake him up Friday morning.

The three girls and most of the rest of the family haven’t gotten to see him yet, but they know what they want to tell him when they do. “I want him to know that we love him and to feel better,” Aylin said. “He’s a great guy, and I’m so grateful for him saving the rest of our lives,” Stacey said.

“That was really wonderful of him for pushing the girls, right, because he acted really fast by pushing them. … He was the one who got hurt,” Javier’s cousin Jennifer Garcia said.

Police are still looking into this one, but they say the driver, who stayed on scene, was likely not impaired.

