Group helps two veterans see The National WWII Museum

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Transylvania County WWII veterans are gearing up for a special trip in January.

George Sarros and Harold Wellington are planning to take off on Jan. 8, 2020, with two guardians to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The two veterans will be guests of “Soaring Valor,” a foundation started by actor Gary Sinise as a way to thank those who served. The program is paying all the expenses for the trip, including air fare and lodging.

“Well it’s great that we got somebody that is recognizing the veterans and kind of thinks that we deserve something to remember us by,” said Wellington, one of the veterans going on the trip. “We’re not just shoved back into the corner and forgot about.”

News 13 will be traveling with the veterans and guardians to continue covering this story. Stay with News 13 for more updates.

