One person was killed and several wounded during stabbing incident in Austin, officials say
One man was killed and several people stabbed during an incident in Austin, Texas, officials said Friday.
Austin police tweeted that a suspect was in custody.
The man killed was in his 20s and was pronounced dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets.
Several people with stab wounds were taken to hospitals, including a man in his 50s with a potentially life-threatening stab wound, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
Four patients were “being treated & prepped for transport,” the agency tweeted.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of South Congress Avenue, officials said.
