Family of man found burned in car offers $5,000 reward

PRICHARD, AL (WALA) — The family of James Pate, whose body was found burned in a car in prichard over three months ago is still hoping for answers.

They’re now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

“Words really can’t explain the feeling.”

The night of September 29th his body was found burned when crews responded to a car on fire near a boat launch at Chickasabogue park.

It wasn’t until over a month later when Prichard police, who are investigating the case as a homicide, confirmed the body found in the car was his.

Investigators have not yet found a suspect.

A loved one who did not want to go on camera asks anyone who might know something to think about his kids.

“He has five kids that he’s left behind simply because he was robbed of his life. No one knows the motive, we don’t know what happened, what took place.”

Anyone with information should contact police.

