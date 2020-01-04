‘For love, you can do it’ – Romantic Floral Tradition Continues for Couple

National & World

MILLMONT, Pa. (WNEP) — An 82-year-old man in Union County is continuing a tradition that started 64 years ago when he married his wife. Every year, Melvin Bickel drives more than an hour to pick up roses to give to his wife.

“Love has no end, you love somebody, it’s for life and I love her more than anything else in the world,” Melvin said.

“It shows me that he really does love me, and he cares. He is very caring,” Lois said.

Each year, Melvin buys his wife flowers for their anniversary. With this year being their 64th anniversary, Melvin bought 64 different roses.

“It started out with a dozen, and then when it got to the 13th I just started adding one, just to be different. I’ve just kept it up and now, it would be impossible to stop,” said Melvin.

The 82-year-old drives an hour to Scott’s Floral and Gifts in Danville just to buy flowers.

“They do a beautiful job over there and I have been getting them from there for years,” Melvin said.

“The flowers are beautiful. They are every year and we sit them out there on the table because that’s where I spend most of my time,” Lois said.

Melvin wanted to share some tips on how to have a long and happy marriage.

“You got to learn to give and take, and you got to put up with a lot that you normally wouldn’t, but for love, you can do it.”

