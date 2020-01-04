Man and woman indicted for 2nd degree murder after a body was found on Kailua trail

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Pearl City, HI (KITV) — A man and woman charged with kidnapping a 38-year-old Pearl City man last year have both been indicted by a grand jury for second degree murder.

38-year-old Keone Labatad and 35-year-old Stacey Ma’ae are accused of kidnapping Benjamin Awong. His body was found on a hiking trail in Kailua.

Bail is set at $500,000, but the court is reviewing a request to have it increased to $1 million.

Both are scheduled to be back in court next Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.