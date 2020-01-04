Tom Brady shared a hype video ahead of tonight’s Patriots-Titans Wild Card game

National & World

The New England Patriots are going head to head in the AFC Wild Card Round game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, and Tom Brady isn’t scared.

The Patriots’ quarterback shared a hype video on Twitter ahead of the heated matchup, making it clear that he and his team are more than ready for the game.

The video, captioned “It’s too late to be scared,” included clips of lions along with footage of the Patriots’ game highlights. It also features a voice-over comparing the Patriots to a lion, suggesting they are both the kings of the jungle.

The Patriots have played in the Wild Card round three times and failed to win the Superbowl — or make it to the game — during any of those seasons. Their last Wild Card playoff was in 2009.

Brady, one of the best quarterbacks in league history, is the key to the game, according to Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, a former Patriot: “Everything that makes a quarterback good, he’s good at it. He’s accurate, he’s poised, he plays his best in the biggest games.”

Pressuring Brady is an important part of Tennessee’s game plan, said Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. “We have to get him frustrated as much as we can,” he said. “Without getting to him, we’re bound to lose this game.”

The Patriots and Titans will play at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots’ home turf, at 8:15 p.m. ET.