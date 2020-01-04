Woman saved from flooded waste-ridden creek

National & World

COBB COUNTY, Ga (WGCL) — CBS46 cameras were rolling as a woman took a scary plunge into dangerous dirty water not knowing that she was getting in over her head.

Mary Mccrackin is a homeowner in Austell. She was outside cleaning up debris flowing from the creek onto her property, before she knew it the water was so deep it went up to her neck.

CBS46 photographer Richard Breaden quickly sprung into action, grabbing a pole to help pull her back to the bank. Thankfully she is okay.

But Mccrackin is furious with the trash she says is coming from Upland Townhomes across the street from her.

While we were shooting the story we saw tires, fire extinguishers and tons of rubbish just flowing down the creek in Cobb County, ending up on McCrackin’s property.

She said the water was even whirlpooling by her feet.

“Thank you sweetheart so much, I did not know what to do and if he wouldn’t have been here I wouldn’t have been able to get out,” said McCrackin. “It was actually really pulling on my feet it was really terrifying.”

