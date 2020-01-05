A Houston man allegedly shot and killed his fiancee days after proposing to her

National & World

A Texas man has been charged with the murder of a woman he’d proposed to just days earlier, her family says.

Kendrick Marquette Akins, 39, made Dominic Jefferson his fiancée on New Year’s Eve after three months of dating, her family told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Just days later, on Saturday, he allegedly shot a woman he was dating after an argument, the Houston Police Department said in a statement. Her family told the affiliate Jefferson was the victim.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in Houston and a witness believed the victim’s boyfriend fled the scene, police said.

A witness told the officers Akins appeared to leave but then came back and confronted a “concerned citizen” who was trying to help the woman, the department said. Akins fired a shot at the direction of the citizen and then fled, a witness told officers.

“Akins surrendered to officers at the HPD Northeast Police Station. He was questioned by detectives and subsequently charged in the shooting,” the department said.

